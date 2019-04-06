Overview

Dr. Lawrence Kaminsky, MD is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.



Dr. Kaminsky works at Csi Medical Grouop in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.