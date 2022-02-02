Dr. Lawrence Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Kahn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Locations
Desert Vista Eye Specialists, PC2450 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 507-0600
Nationwide Vision Center LLC955 W Southern Ave Ste 122, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 835-4440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kahn is great.He makes you feel like you are special and does through exam.
About Dr. Lawrence Kahn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
