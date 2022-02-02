Overview

Dr. Lawrence Kahn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Kahn works at Desert Vista Eye Specialists in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.