Overview

Dr. Lawrence Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Anniston Ob/Gyn Associates PC in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Amniocentesis and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.