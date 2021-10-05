Overview

Dr. Lawrence Johnson, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They graduated from MD - Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Merrimack Valley Orthopaedic Associates in North Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.