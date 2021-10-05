See All Pain Medicine Doctors in North Chelmsford, MA
Dr. Lawrence Johnson, MD

Pain Management
4 (79)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Johnson, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They graduated from MD - Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Merrimack Valley Orthopaedic Associates in North Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Merrimack Valley Orthopaedic Associates
    10 Research Pl Ste 203, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 275-9650
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lowell General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
  Bursitis
  Bunion
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 05, 2021
    excellent. I would reccomend MVOA and Dr. Johnson as excellent. to everyone.
    David M. D. — Oct 05, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Johnson, MD
    About Dr. Lawrence Johnson, MD

    • Pain Management
    • English, Chinese and French
    • 1225003049
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery - Surgery - University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Orthopedic Surgery - Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston
    • 1980
    • MD - Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons
    • B.A. Cum Laude
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Merrimack Valley Orthopaedic Associates in North Chelmsford, MA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
