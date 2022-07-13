Dr. Lawrence Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Jenkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Jenkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Locations
1
Jackson Memorial Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-6000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Limited To Official Government Duties On915 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2000, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 293-8155
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenkins?
Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. I appreciate Dr. Jenkins taking the time to go over my diagnosis clearly and treatment options. Was referred over by my general doctor and now I see why. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Lawrence Jenkins, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1376784850
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Jackson Hosp-U Miami
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Canisius College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
