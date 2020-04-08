Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Jaffe, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Jaffe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Locations
-
1
Lawrence J Jaffe MD A Medical Corporation4411 Morena Blvd Ste 230, San Diego, CA 92117 Directions (619) 233-1616
-
2
Palomar Vista Healthcare Center201 N Fig St, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (619) 233-1616
-
3
Castle Manor Convalescent Center541 S V Ave, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 233-1616
-
4
Friendship Manor Nursing & Rehab Center902 Euclid Ave, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 233-1616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffe?
My brother in law saw him years ago for extreme anger and depression. He is also blind and partially deaf. Dr Jaffe was spot on with the treatment and my brother in law was able to lead a mostly normal existance with Dr. Jaffe's help.
About Dr. Lawrence Jaffe, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1225072903
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.