Dr. Lawrence Inra, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Inra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
Lawrence A. Inra, M.D.407 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 249-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Great. I moved to Florida and have never met another cardiologist as knowledgeable as he was. Nice guy. Sincere.
About Dr. Lawrence Inra, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Inra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
