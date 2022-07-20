Overview

Dr. Lawrence Hwong, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Stritch - Loyola University and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Hwong works at San Jose Urology Partners in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Interstitial Cystitis and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.