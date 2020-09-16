Dr. Lawrence Hurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Hurst, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Hurst, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY.
Dr. Hurst works at
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Lithotriptor Associates PC14 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4233
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurst?
this review got published by google maps for some reason (where they said it was read by 50 people), but not here where I intended it to go. Thank you Dr Hurst 2 months ago I had cubital (the main source of the problem) and carpal tunnel surgery with Dr Hurst six months ago at age 82. I had almost no feeling in the last two fingers of my left hand and there was a pronounced weakening of that hand - which was clearly getting worse. Dr Hurst said there was a good chance for a 70% improvement. Now six months later I would say there is a more than 90% improvement -- days go by when I forget that I ever had a problem with my left hand. I am right handed, but one uses one's other hand all the time.
About Dr. Lawrence Hurst, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1649211202
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurst has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurst works at
Dr. Hurst has seen patients for Dupuytren's Contracture, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hurst speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.