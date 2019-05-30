Dr. Lawrence Hufford, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hufford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Hufford, DPM
Dr. Lawrence Hufford, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxford, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.
Oxford Internal Medicine Inc5151 Morning Sun Rd Ste D, Oxford, OH 45056 Directions (513) 863-8798
Miami Orthopedics and Sports Mdcn3035 Hamilton Mason Rd Ste 101, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 863-8798
Khoen Sih MD Inc412 Main St, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 863-8798
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is so very nice, explains everything. The office staff is wonderful, compassionate, and caring. One held my hand as I was getting injections in my foot. Above and beyond. I recommend Dr. Hufford for anyone looking for a wonderful podiatrist
- Podiatry
- English
- 1467547190
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
