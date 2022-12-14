Dr. Lawrence Huff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Huff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Huff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nevada At Reno and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
East Desert Inn Road2800 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 706-7860Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Henderson2930 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 731-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huff was very cordial and took the time to explain to me the results of the MRI test taken on my right shoulder.
About Dr. Lawrence Huff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1205034832
Education & Certifications
- Shoulder and Elbow Surgery Fellowship - The C.O.R.E. Institute, Phoenix, AZ
- Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA
- University of Nevada At Reno
- California State University At Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
