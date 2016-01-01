Dr. Lawrence Hopp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Hopp, MD
Dr. Lawrence Hopp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Saunders-hopp Medical Group Inc8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 312, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 275-7848
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 275-7848Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Hopp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopp accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopp has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.