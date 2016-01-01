Overview

Dr. Lawrence Hopp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Hopp works at Beverly Hills Ctr/Vision Correc in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.