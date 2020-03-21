Overview

Dr. Lawrence Honig, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Honig works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.