Dr. Lawrence Ho, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Ho, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
Eye Center At Uw Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah1959 NE Pacific 3 Fl St Rm Sp-31, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ho is really thorough and spends a lot of time chatting at visits. One of my favorite specialists, and I have quite a collection. He's always explained test results well and referred out when things were outside of his specialty.
About Dr. Lawrence Ho, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1932308020
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- U Wash, Seattle
- U Wash, Seattle
- Pulmonary Disease
