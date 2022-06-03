Dr. Lawrence Hasara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Hasara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Hasara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Hasara works at
Locations
Lawrence Hasara, MD, FACC2225 59th St W Ste D, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 274-4085
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasara?
How often these days do you call a doctor’s office and a real person answers? If you call Dr. Hasara a real, professional, friendly person will answer and make you feel at ease. Small practice. Unhurried doctor who actually reads and remembers what you’ve written in your new- patient paperwork. Superb listener. I felt completely confident in his expertise and guidance.
About Dr. Lawrence Hasara, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1124012455
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Medical Center
- Lutheran Gen. Hospital Il
- Lutheran Gen. Hospital Il
- Indiana University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
