Dr. Lawrence Harte, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Harte, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Eastman Dental Dispensery
Dr. Harte works at
Locations
-
1
Harte Orthodontics100 W Mount Pleasant Ave Ste C, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 712-8993
-
2
Harte Orthodontics6 Apple Tree Ln Ste 1B, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (973) 712-8992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Harte, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1891996922
Education & Certifications
- Eastman Dental Dispensery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harte accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harte using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harte works at
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Harte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harte.
