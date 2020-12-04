Overview

Dr. Lawrence Harrison, MD is a Gastroenterological Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterological Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Harrison works at Atlantic Health System in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.