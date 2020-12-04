See All General Surgeons in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Lawrence Harrison, MD

Gastroenterological Surgery
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Harrison, MD is a Gastroenterological Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterological Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Harrison works at Atlantic Health System in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlantic Health System
    Atlantic Health System
100 Madison Ave Ste 4201, Morristown, NJ 07960
(973) 971-7092
    The Daniel and Gloria Blumenthal Cancer Center
    The Daniel and Gloria Blumenthal Cancer Center
1 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 634-5547

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 04, 2020
    Dr. Harrison is genuinely one of the kindest and caring doctors I've ever met. He always made me feel comfortable and informed about my care and I felt confident in his abilities at all times. I can't recommend this guy enough he's so sweet!!
    Colette Elizabeth Pluta — Dec 04, 2020
    About Dr. Lawrence Harrison, MD

    • Gastroenterological Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1386733186
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • University Ma Mem Hlthcare University Campus
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

