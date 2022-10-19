Dr. Lawrence Handler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Handler, MD
Dr. Lawrence Handler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton Twp, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Clinton Township Office19176 Hall Rd Ste 110, Clinton Twp, MI 48038 Directions
Farmington Hills Office32255 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 649-1644
Troy Office2125 Butterfield Dr, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 649-1644
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I had surgery on both eyelids to correct ptosis (droopy eyelid). I am very pleased with the results! Dr. Handler and his staff were very professional and friendly, and answered all of my questions before the procedure. The TruVista surgical center where I had surgery was wonderful. The staff there was very friendly and knowledgeable. Dr. Handler did a fantastic job and I am very happy with the way my eyelids now look, and I am able to see better at night. I would highly recommend Dr. Handler for any of your oculofacial needs! What went well Appointment scheduling Office environment Staff friendliness Wait times Appointment wasn't rushed Listened & answered questions Explained conditions well Trusted the provider's decisions
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Handler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handler has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Handler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.