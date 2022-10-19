See All Ophthalmologists in Clinton Twp, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Lawrence Handler, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Handler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton Twp, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Handler works at Michigan Oculofacial Specialists in Clinton Twp, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Clinton Township Office
    19176 Hall Rd Ste 110, Clinton Twp, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Farmington Hills Office
    32255 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 649-1644
  3. 3
    Troy Office
    2125 Butterfield Dr, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 649-1644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Lawrence Handler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588646343
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
