Dr. Lawrence Handler, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Handler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Locations
Lawrence Handler M.d. PC67 Union St Ste 201, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 651-1998
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Handler! He was my GI specialist when I was having gastro issues and he was kind & caring throughout the process. He also took time to consistently follow up when my issues were referred to DFCI.
About Dr. Lawrence Handler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1134101470
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Handler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handler.
