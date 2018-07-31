See All Podiatrists in Cranberry Twp, PA
Dr. Lawrence Han, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Han, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cranberry Twp, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - Cranberry.

Dr. Han works at Lawrence S. Han, DPM in Cranberry Twp, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence S. Han, DPM
    20397 Route 19 Ste 230, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  UPMC Passavant - Cranberry

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot Sprain
Bunion
Bunion Surgery

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 31, 2018
    My husband & I have been looking for a good podiatrist for quite a while and are happy to say that we went to see Dr. Han today & we finally found someone we both trust and felt comfortable with. We both have problems with our feet and Dr. Han took his time with both of us to examine our feet and explain what was causing the issues for each of us. He was extremely kind and honest about what our options would be and what he felt would be best. We highly recommend him!
    Amy in Pittsburgh — Jul 31, 2018
    About Dr. Lawrence Han, DPM

    Podiatry
    28 years of experience
    English
    • 1285654947
    Education & Certifications

    California College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Franklin & Marshall College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Han, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Han has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Han works at Lawrence S. Han, DPM in Cranberry Twp, PA.

    Dr. Han has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

