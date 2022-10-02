Dr. Lawrence Halperin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halperin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Halperin, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Halperin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Halperin works at
Locations
-
1
Qpq Medical Centers-boca Raton950 Glades Rd Ste 3, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 394-6499
-
2
Retina Group Of Florida8190 S Jog Rd Ste 230, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 737-1355
-
3
Retina Group of Florida5601 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 776-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halperin?
DR HALPERIN THE SMARTEST EYE SURGEON YOU COULD BE LUCKY ENOUGH TO GO TO PROFESSIONAL AND CARING BRILLIANT AND EXPLAINS PROCEDURE THOROUGHLY FIXES PROBLEM THAT OTHER DRS ARE LOST WITH
About Dr. Lawrence Halperin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801894977
Education & Certifications
- Wash University Barnes Hospital
- Graduate Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Tufts Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halperin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halperin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halperin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halperin works at
Dr. Halperin has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halperin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Halperin speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Halperin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halperin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halperin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halperin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.