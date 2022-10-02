See All Ophthalmologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Lawrence Halperin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Halperin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Halperin works at Retina Group of Florida in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL and Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Qpq Medical Centers-boca Raton
    950 Glades Rd Ste 3, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 394-6499
    Retina Group Of Florida
    8190 S Jog Rd Ste 230, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 737-1355
    Retina Group of Florida
    5601 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 776-6880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 02, 2022
    DR HALPERIN THE SMARTEST EYE SURGEON YOU COULD BE LUCKY ENOUGH TO GO TO PROFESSIONAL AND CARING BRILLIANT AND EXPLAINS PROCEDURE THOROUGHLY FIXES PROBLEM THAT OTHER DRS ARE LOST WITH
    About Dr. Lawrence Halperin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801894977
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wash University Barnes Hospital
    Internship
    • Graduate Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Halperin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halperin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halperin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halperin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halperin has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halperin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Halperin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halperin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halperin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halperin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

