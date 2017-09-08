Dr. Lawrence Guarino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guarino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Guarino, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Guarino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ.
Locations
- 1 376 Hamburg Tpke Ste 1A, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (866) 696-1118
Pascack Valley Hospital250 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 783-6997
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had emergency gallbladder surgery this past weekend and it was my first time ever having surgery. I was obviously scared but after meeting Dr. Guarino, I felt confident everything was going to alright. He was very confident himself in the surgery and discussing the process with me. He came to visit me in my hospital room the following day to make sure everything was okay and asked how I was feeling. We set up a follow-up appt a few days later and he said I was improving. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Lawrence Guarino, MD
- General Surgery
- English
