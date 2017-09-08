See All General Surgeons in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Lawrence Guarino, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Guarino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    376 Hamburg Tpke Ste 1A, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 696-1118
  2. 2
    Pascack Valley Hospital
    250 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 783-6997

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain
Intestinal Obstruction
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Lawrence Guarino, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508909037
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lawrence Guarino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guarino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Guarino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Guarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Guarino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guarino.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guarino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guarino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

