Overview

Dr. Lawrence Gross, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. Gross works at Piedmont Physicians of Stockbridge in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.