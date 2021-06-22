Dr. Lawrence Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Gross, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Gross, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Crescent Plastic Surgery PC919 Eagles Landing Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 389-3576
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did an excellent job on my eyelid lift.
About Dr. Lawrence Gross, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1205972262
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.