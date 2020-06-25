Dr. Lawrence Grobman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grobman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Grobman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Grobman, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Grobman works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida ENT Associates PA3661 S Miami Ave Ste 409, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 699-3568Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
South Florida ENT Associates3850 Hollywood Blvd Ste 401, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 751-1545Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly Recommend! Dr. Lawrence Grobman is a great doctor. I had sudden hearing loss. He took the time to explain my condition and treatment in a very professional manner. After the treatment and the hyperbaric therapy I'm feeling better and my hearing has being improving from 0% to 60%. His medical assistant (Mrs. Taboada) and office staff are very professional and friendly.
About Dr. Lawrence Grobman, MD
- Neurotology
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1245230994
Education & Certifications
- University Of Zurich
- University of Miami
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- University of Miami
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grobman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grobman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grobman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grobman works at
Dr. Grobman has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grobman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grobman speaks Italian and Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Grobman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grobman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grobman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grobman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.