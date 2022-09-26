Dr. Lawrence Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Greenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Greenberg, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School.
Locations
Lawrence H. Greenberg, M.D.2000 Regency Pkwy Ste 204, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 371-8230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Lawrence Greenberg, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134272149
Education & Certifications
- UNC Chapel Hill
- The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School
- University Connecticut
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
