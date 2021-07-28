Dr. Lawrence Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Green, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Green, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario.
Locations
Lawrence E Green MD16060 Idaho Center Blvd, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 467-3368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Staff are kind. Dr Green is an old fashioned doctor who listens, asks questions, does not hurry your visit. Knowledgable, professional, compassionate.
About Dr. Lawrence Green, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas
- Provident Med Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Texas Tech University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
