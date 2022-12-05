See All Dermatologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Lawrence Green, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Lawrence Green, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Green works at Aethetic & Dermatology Center in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence J Green MD
    9601 Blackwell Rd Ste 260, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 610-0663
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 05, 2022
    The staff is very accommodating. In fact, this month they actually emailed me when an appointment opened up after I had needed to cancel! So appreciative! I have always been pleased with the care I have received from Dr Green as well as the aesthetician!
    Cathy Sourk — Dec 05, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Green, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073581344
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University CA Irvine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Westchester Co Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education

