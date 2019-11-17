See All Plastic Surgeons in Portsmouth, NH
Dr. Lawrence Gray, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (106)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Gray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University Medical Center, M.D., and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital and York Hospital.

Dr. Gray works at Atlantic Plastic Surgery & Medi-Spa in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Plastic Surgery & Medi-Spa
    100 Griffin Rd Unit B, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 431-8819
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Portsmouth Regional Hospital
  • York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
CoolSculpting®
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
CoolSculpting®
Cosmetic Conditions
Gynecomastia
Large Breasts
Plastic Surgical Procedures
Skin Aging
Skin Laxity
Ultherapy®
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 17, 2019
    Being an athletically built woman- 34 AA breast, 28 waist, 34 hip. I spent the majority of my life trying to find clothing that I could fill out. All lingerie would gap, not to mention many bra pads to fill out a top, etc. Finally, I made the decision to have a breast augmentation. I chose Dr. Lawrence Gray at Atlantic Plastic Surgery. Their website was professional and they offer the digital 3D imaging system-Crisalix. The consultation was incredibly informative and seeing the 3D images along with trying on a bra with implants was so helpful. They were very accommodating with scheduling my surgery around my work schedule. The surgery itself was easy. Dr. Gray was conservative with choosing the best size for my body type. He was clear and concise, which I appreciate. The entire surgical team is exceptionally skilled, compassionate, and professional. I am beyond pleased with my results with Atlantic Plastic Surgery. And, am now a very Happy 34C.
    Kristen Krauss — Nov 17, 2019
    About Dr. Lawrence Gray, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871527945
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University Medical Center, M.D.,
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University in St. Louis, B.A.,
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gray works at Atlantic Plastic Surgery & Medi-Spa in Portsmouth, NH. View the full address on Dr. Gray’s profile.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

