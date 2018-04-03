Overview

Dr. Lawrence Gordon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at Retina Specialists Of North Alabama in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.