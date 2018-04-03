Dr. Lawrence Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Gordon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
Retina Specialists Of North Alabama328 Coatsland Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 427-7799
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been to Dr Gordon 3 times for an Intravitreal injection. I was worried sick about having to get an eye injection but he and his staff were so sweet and funny. They calmed me down and worked quickly and effienciently. It was over before I knew it! Every appointment since has been just as good. He's really nice and will actually listen to you and answer any questions you have. I've been to many drs but Dr Gordon is the kindest and most professional.
About Dr. Lawrence Gordon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1982609665
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hsp Central Unit|University Of Tn College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.