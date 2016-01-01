Dr. Lawrence Gordon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Gordon, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Gordon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with United States Public Health Serv Hosp-New Orleans
Dr. Gordon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Dental Associates834 Chestnut St Ste 415, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
About Dr. Lawrence Gordon, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1508076506
Education & Certifications
- United States Public Health Serv Hosp-New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.