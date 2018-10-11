Overview

Dr. Lawrence Goodwin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Goodwin works at Lawrence Goodwin Jr MD Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.