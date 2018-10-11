Dr. Lawrence Goodwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Goodwin, MD
Dr. Lawrence Goodwin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Lawrence Goodwin Jr MD Inc8717 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (562) 863-7000
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Goodwin is a very very good doctor. He spends the time to explain everything to the patient. The staff is very friendly. Also as a bonus they play great music in the waiting room.
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Claremont Men's College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Goodwin has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
