Overview

Dr. Lawrence Goodman, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Braintree, MA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Goodman works at Great Hill Dental Braintree in Braintree, MA with other offices in Somerville, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.