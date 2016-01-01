Dr. Lawrence Goodman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Goodman, DMD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Goodman, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Braintree, MA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Goodman works at
Locations
Great Hill Dental Braintree100 Grossman Dr Ste 210, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 222-0370
Great Hill Dental Somerville20 Holland St Ste 400, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 420-8609
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Goodman, DMD
- Periodontics
- English
- 1487644472
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goodman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.