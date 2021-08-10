Overview

Dr. Lawrence Goldstick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Vertigo and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.