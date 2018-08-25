Dr. Lawrence Gogenola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gogenola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Gogenola, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Gogenola, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.
Locations
John S Walsh MD Pllc1810 116th Ave NE Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-2275
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- HealthSmart
- Principal Life
Ratings & Reviews
Skilled dermatologist on the Eastside with a fun sense of humor.
About Dr. Lawrence Gogenola, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1407953003
Education & Certifications
- Legacy Emmanuel Hospital And Med Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gogenola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gogenola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gogenola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gogenola has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Herpes Simplex Infection and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gogenola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gogenola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gogenola.
