Overview

Dr. Lawrence Gogenola, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.



Dr. Gogenola works at Bellevue Dermatology Clinic in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Herpes Simplex Infection and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.