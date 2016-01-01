Dr. Lawrence Glassman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Glassman, MD
Dr. Lawrence Glassman, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Thoracic Surgery at New Hyde Park27005 76th Ave Fl 3, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7499
Division of Thoracic Surgery225 Community Dr Rm 110, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 918-4388
Northwell Health300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4970
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Critical Care Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- U Pitssburgh Med Ctr
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr, Thoracic Surgery Nyu Hospitals Center, General Surgery Clinical Ctr At The Nih, Cardiovascular Surgery Fairview-Univ Med Ctr, Ge
- University Minnesota
- New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Glassman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glassman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Glassman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glassman.
