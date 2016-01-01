Overview

Dr. Lawrence Glassman, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Glassman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Thoracic Surgery at New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY and Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.