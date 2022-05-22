Overview

Dr. Lawrence Ginsberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ginsberg works at Red Oak Psychiatry Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.