Dr. Lawrence Gelber, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Gelber, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with Newark|The Med Center Of Delaware|The Med Center Of Delaware|The Med Center Of Delaware

Dr. Gelber works at Richmond Allergy and Asthma Specialists in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Richmond Allergy and Asthma Specialists
    9920 Independence Park Dr Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 392-5530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 05, 2022
    Dr Gelber was wonderful in diagnosing my allergies after another physician had misdiagnosed my symptoms. He has treated all four family members with outstanding results!
    Susan A. — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Gelber, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003865726
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Newark|The Med Center Of Delaware|The Med Center Of Delaware|The Med Center Of Delaware
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Gelber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gelber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gelber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gelber works at Richmond Allergy and Asthma Specialists in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gelber’s profile.

    Dr. Gelber has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

