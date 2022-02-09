Overview

Dr. Lawrence Geisse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Geisse works at Complete Eye Care Associates in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Stye and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.