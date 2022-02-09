Dr. Lawrence Geisse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geisse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Geisse, MD
Dr. Lawrence Geisse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
L. Wayne Freeman M.d. Inc.10861 Cherry St Ste 204, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Always informative and extremely helpful. Always available when needed. He cares about his patients.
About Dr. Lawrence Geisse, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912979022
- U Mo
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- IU Health Methodist
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Stanford U
- Ophthalmology
