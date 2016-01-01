Dr. Lawrence Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Gardner, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Gardner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Gardner works at
Locations
-
1
Lawrence Gardner, MD3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 265, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 733-0222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?
About Dr. Lawrence Gardner, MD
- General Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1578528097
Education & Certifications
- Plymouth Genl Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- University of Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.