Overview

Dr. Lawrence Garcia, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at The Vascular Care Group - Newton-Wellesley in Wellesley, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.