Dr. Lawrence Gamby, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Gamby, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Gamby, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chillicothe, OH.
Dr. Gamby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental950 N Bridge St, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (844) 227-4830
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamby?
Courteous. Caring. Always explains procedures. Doesn’t want to hurt you. Takes the time for you to be comfortable. He is confident in his treatment. Staff is very nice.
About Dr. Lawrence Gamby, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1215033832
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamby accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamby works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.