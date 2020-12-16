Overview

Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Addison, IL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Frank works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Addison, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Arthritis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.