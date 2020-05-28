Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their residency with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
Rockville Eye Physicians121 Congressional Ln Ste 412, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-4636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?
My family and friends have seen all the providers at Dr. Frank’s office for many years. I’ve seen both Dr. Frank and Dr. Gupta and like them equally. When calling the office, you would get an answer immediately. The staff is always pleasant and knowledgeable via phone conversation or in the office, the best I’ve ever seen at any doctors’ offices. I had the cataract surgery for both eyes early this year since I was having difficulty with night driving, which started to affect my daily routine. I ended up choosing the PanOptix IOL. As of now, I don’t need glasses to drive, read, or doing any household stuff. A friend of mine actually went to Dr. Frank for cataract surgery as a new patient. She’s happy with her current vision and appreciative of the recommendation.
About Dr. Lawrence Frank, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1619998036
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.