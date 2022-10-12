See All Ophthalmologists in Fishkill, NY
Dr. Lawrence Fox, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Fox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital.

Dr. Fox works at Caremount Medical Group in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Caremount Medical Group
    600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 592-7725
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    Central New York Eye Center Ltd
    22 Green St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 592-7725

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MidHudson Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Vision Screening
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Vision Screening

Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Vision Screening
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Macular Edema
Retinal Cysts
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Herpetic Keratitis
Progressive High Myopia
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 12, 2022
    I agree with most of the reviews here. Dr. Fox is very skilled surgeon. I went from barely able to see out of my left eye to 20/20 vision and it has only been one day. I have anxiety and I was so nervous that I was even considering walking out of the center when it came time for me to enter the procedure room. I am so glad I trusted Dr Fox and his staff to take care of me.
    — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821069360
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau County Med Center
    Internship
    • Maimonides Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox has seen patients for Cataract and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

