Dr. Lawrence Fox, MD
Dr. Lawrence Fox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital.
Caremount Medical Group600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 592-7725Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Central New York Eye Center Ltd22 Green St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 592-7725
Hospital Affiliations
- MidHudson Regional Hospital
I agree with most of the reviews here. Dr. Fox is very skilled surgeon. I went from barely able to see out of my left eye to 20/20 vision and it has only been one day. I have anxiety and I was so nervous that I was even considering walking out of the center when it came time for me to enter the procedure room. I am so glad I trusted Dr Fox and his staff to take care of me.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Nassau County Med Center
- Maimonides Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
