Super Profile

Dr. Lawrence Fortier, MD

Dermatology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Fortier, MD is a Dermatologist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Fortier works at Advanced Therapy Solutions LLC in Wethersfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Therapy Solutions LLC
    465 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 529-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 12, 2018
    I have had two mohs procedures performed by Dr. Fortier. Unlike other mohs surgeons, he doesn't leave you sitting in a waiting area while the excised tissue is examined. You stay in the procedure room and he only works on you. Accordingly, you are done sooner. Also, his suturing is very good. The resulting scars are almost invisible.
    Topher in New Britain, CT — Sep 12, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Fortier, MD
    About Dr. Lawrence Fortier, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972592822
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Fortier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fortier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fortier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fortier works at Advanced Therapy Solutions LLC in Wethersfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Fortier’s profile.

    Dr. Fortier has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortier.

