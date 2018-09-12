Dr. Lawrence Fortier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Fortier, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Fortier, MD is a Dermatologist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Advanced Therapy Solutions LLC465 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 529-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two mohs procedures performed by Dr. Fortier. Unlike other mohs surgeons, he doesn't leave you sitting in a waiting area while the excised tissue is examined. You stay in the procedure room and he only works on you. Accordingly, you are done sooner. Also, his suturing is very good. The resulting scars are almost invisible.
About Dr. Lawrence Fortier, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1972592822
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
