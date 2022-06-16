Dr. Lawrence Foote, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Foote, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Foote, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Foote works at
Locations
Houston Medical Center7500 Fannin St Ste 100A, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 379-7234
Texas Urology Specialists-Webster7515 Main St Ste 740, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 930-1990Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fast. Efficient and professional
About Dr. Lawrence Foote, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1295777456
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foote has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foote accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foote works at
Dr. Foote has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Foote. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foote.
