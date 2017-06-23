Overview

Dr. Lawrence Foe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grandville, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Miami School of Medici and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Foe works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grandville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.