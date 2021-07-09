Overview

Dr. Lawrence Flechner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Flechner works at Genesis Healthcare Partners in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.