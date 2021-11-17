Dr. Lawrence Feiwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feiwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Feiwell, MD
Dr. Lawrence Feiwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Feiwell Medical Evaluations3742 Katella Ave Ste 401, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 431-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
My first knee injury was in 2018, torn ACL on my right knee, had arthroscopic surgeries. Then my 2nd knee on my left side torn ACL had arthroscopic was done 2021. I couldn't possibly be more pleased with the results, 100% recovery. Thank you Dr. Feiwell and your staff for you did for me
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1932201787
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Los Angeles County Usc Medcial Center
- Los Angeles County Usc Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of Southern CA
Dr. Feiwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feiwell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feiwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feiwell has seen patients for Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feiwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Feiwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feiwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feiwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feiwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.