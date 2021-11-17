Overview

Dr. Lawrence Feiwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Feiwell works at Feiwell Medical Evaluations in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.