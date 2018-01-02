Overview

Dr. Lawrence Fallat, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Taylor, MI. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Fallat works at Lawrence M. Fallat Dpm PC in Taylor, MI with other offices in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.