Dr. Lawrence Fallat, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Fallat, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Taylor, MI. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Locations
Lawrence M. Fallat Dpm PC20555 Ecorse Rd, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (313) 389-2288
Oakwood Healthcare Center - Canton7300 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 454-8001Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday12:00pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fallat is an amazing podiatrist! I am neither a fan of podiatrists, preferring MD’s, nor a believer that chronic plantar fasciitis can be.cured. However, Dr. Fallat changed my mind on both. After suffering from plantar fasciitis for 5 years, Dr. Fallat’s treatment completely resolved my pain. That was 10 years ago. I remain pain free today. Dr. Fallat’s office was, basically, a storefront, unimpressive place. However, he is highly skilled and caring. The very best!
About Dr. Lawrence Fallat, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1871551226
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
