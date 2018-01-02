See All Podiatrists in Taylor, MI
Dr. Lawrence Fallat, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Lawrence Fallat, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Fallat, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Taylor, MI. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.

Dr. Fallat works at Lawrence M. Fallat Dpm PC in Taylor, MI with other offices in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM
Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM
8 (43)
View Profile
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
6 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
8 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence M. Fallat Dpm PC
    20555 Ecorse Rd, Taylor, MI 48180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 389-2288
  2. 2
    Oakwood Healthcare Center - Canton
    7300 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 454-8001
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fallat?

    Jan 02, 2018
    Dr. Fallat is an amazing podiatrist! I am neither a fan of podiatrists, preferring MD’s, nor a believer that chronic plantar fasciitis can be.cured. However, Dr. Fallat changed my mind on both. After suffering from plantar fasciitis for 5 years, Dr. Fallat’s treatment completely resolved my pain. That was 10 years ago. I remain pain free today. Dr. Fallat’s office was, basically, a storefront, unimpressive place. However, he is highly skilled and caring. The very best!
    Sharon B in Johns Island, SC — Jan 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Fallat, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lawrence Fallat, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fallat to family and friends

    Dr. Fallat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fallat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lawrence Fallat, DPM.

    About Dr. Lawrence Fallat, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871551226
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Fallat, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fallat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fallat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fallat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fallat has seen patients for Bunion Surgery and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fallat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lawrence Fallat, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.